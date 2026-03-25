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Wag Wednesday: Meet Angelica from OceanRay Rescue

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Wag Wednesday: Meet Angelica from OceanRay Rescue
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Angelica, a sweet eight-year-old Pitbull looking for a forever home to spend her golden years. Adopt her today from OceanRay Rescue.

Tara Nelson, founder of OceanRay animal rescue, says Angelica has been in her care for the past eight months. In the past few months, Nelson says Angelica has become housebroken, she's good with other dogs, and even though she's older, she gets bursts of energy outside!

Angelica would make a great companion. She does have arthritis, but Nelson says it's managed with medication. Again, she still gets zoomies from time to time and is a social girl!

If you would like to adopt Angelica, you can contact OceanRay Rescue on Instagram or Facebook. Or, send them an email at oceanrayrescue@gmail.com.

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