Wag Wednesday: Meet Axel from Bakersfield Animal Care Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Axel, available for adoption at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. Click here to view his shelter profile.

Tara Nelson brought them in, and she tells us Axel is very friendly, walks well on his leash, and does very well in the car! He's been at the shelter for nearly a month, and his adoption fee is waived! He is neutered and same-day adoption ready.

Based on his time spent at the shelter and what we observed of him in the studio, it looks like Axel has some house training. He greets people and enjoys belly rubs, but he also settles in nicely. He spent most of this time sleeping next to Tara's chair during the Wag Wednesday segment.

Axel would make a good addition to any family, and Tara says he has passed all his tests with other dogs. You can contact the shelter to set up an in-person meet and greet with Axel, and you can bring your kids and/or other dogs to see how they interact! The shelter is located at 201 S. Mt Vernon Ave in Bakersfield.

Today is also National Rescue Dog Day, so why not make it official and rescue this sweet dog!

To learn more about the shelter and see the other available animals, visit their website.

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