Wag Wednesday: Meet Bingo from Kern County Animal Services!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Bingo! She is a female shepherd mix looking for a forever home.

Bingo is approximately 9 months old, and she has been at the shelter for nearly a month. Her shelter ID number is A1251789.

Melissa Wells, deputy director of Kern County Animal Services, says Bingo came to the shelter as an owner-surrender because her previous family was moving. Now, she's been at the shelter hoping for a new home for a month.

Since she's been at the shelter for so long, she's at high risk due to shelter overcrowding. Her adoption fee is waived, Wells says.

Bingo is a very friendly girl! She takes treats gently, loves to play, and enjoys being social with humans and other dogs. Since she is still young, she is best suited for an adoptive family with an active lifestyle.

To view Bingo's digital shelter card, click here. Kern County Animal Services is located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93308. They are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visit their website for more information.

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