Wag Wednesday: Meet Bobert, the Frenchie mix looking for his forever home in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Animal Services has a new face looking for a forever home — and his name is Bobert.

The 3-year-old French bulldog mix has been at the shelter for about a month, which Kern County Animal Services Deputy Director Melissa Wells said is a longer stay than usual for a smaller dog.

"He's super friendly, loves to just kind of bounce around," Wells said. "He's just kind of one of those dogs that's super funny. He's got such a great personality and we love him."

Wells said smaller dogs tend to get adopted faster, making Bobert's extended stay at the shelter a bit of an unusual situation — but she believes the right family is out there for him.

"Everybody kind of wants that Frenchy look," Wells said.

Personality, she added, plays a big role in the adoption process.

"People want high energy dogs. They want seniors, big dogs, little dogs. Everybody's different and kind of what they're looking for, and they should be, because not every dog fits with every family," Wells said.

Wells also encouraged community members who find stray animals to bring them to the shelter rather than leaving them on the street.

"Most people think, oh, don't do that, don't take them to the shelter, but what's the alternative? The alternative is them being hit by a car, starving. Taking the animal to the shelter at least gives them an opportunity to be cared for. If they're chipped, we can find their owners," Wells said.

For those not ready to adopt, Kern County Animal Services is hosting its yearly mega adoption event in November at Riverwalk Park. Wells said the event draws nearly 2,000 people and includes spay and neuter services, vaccines, vendors, and a kids' activity booth. Vendors interested in participating can visit KernCountyAnimalServices.org to fill out a form.

Anyone interested in meeting Bobert can visit Kern County Animal Services. More information is available at KernCountyAnimalServices.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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