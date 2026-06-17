Wag Wednesday: Meet Bowie from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Bowie, available for adoption today from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center! Their shelter ID number is A166837.

Tara Nelson brought our featured pet in this week, and she says Bowie has been through a lot in his six-months of life. He was originally adopted as a tiny puppy in March, but Nelson says he found his way back to the shelter as a stray in early June.

When animal control picked him up a few weeks ago, there was severe damage to his tail, and unfortunately, it had to be amputated. Despite that trauma, Bowie is still a very happy and loving boy! He is only six-months old, but he learns fast. He does a little wiggle (instead of a wag) to show how excited he is to see you.

Nelson says Bowie is dog-friendly, does well in the car, and he is learning to walk on the leash. He's a little lap dog and would make a good companion. Adopt him today from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, located at 201 South Mt Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

