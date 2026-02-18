Wag Wednesday: Meet Bridger from OceanRay Rescue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Bridger, a six-year-old German Shepherd available for adoption through OceanRay Rescue.

Bridger's story is one of resilience. He was originally rescued from the Kern County shelter, and they noticed an injury on his ear. Tara Nelson, the co-founder of OceanRay Rescue, says Bridger was shot in the ear and had to have multiple surgeries to repair it.

Fast forward to now, Bridger only requires daily ear drops and is an overall affectionate and happy dog. He is currently living in a foster home, and he does well with their dog and child. He is crate trained, house trained, dog friendly, and a great companion.

Tara says he would do well in a home, apartment, or any environment. His foster family says he goes on daily walks, enjoys playing, and is a good snuggle buddy. He will turn 7 in July, and Tara says she's eager to find Bridger his forever home.

You can contact OceanRay Rescue on Instagram or Facebook to inquire about adopting Bridger. Or, send them an email at oceanrayrescue@gmail.com. To read more of his story, visit https://www.petfinder.com/dog/bridger-34d13047-975d-4949-853f-6cb96d5a413e/ca/bakersfield/ocean-ray-rescue-ca3115/details/

