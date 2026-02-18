Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Wag Wednesday: Meet Bridger from OceanRay Rescue

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Wag Wednesday: Meet Bridger from OceanRay Rescue
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Bridger, a six-year-old German Shepherd available for adoption through OceanRay Rescue.

Bridger's story is one of resilience. He was originally rescued from the Kern County shelter, and they noticed an injury on his ear. Tara Nelson, the co-founder of OceanRay Rescue, says Bridger was shot in the ear and had to have multiple surgeries to repair it.

Fast forward to now, Bridger only requires daily ear drops and is an overall affectionate and happy dog. He is currently living in a foster home, and he does well with their dog and child. He is crate trained, house trained, dog friendly, and a great companion.

Tara says he would do well in a home, apartment, or any environment. His foster family says he goes on daily walks, enjoys playing, and is a good snuggle buddy. He will turn 7 in July, and Tara says she's eager to find Bridger his forever home.

You can contact OceanRay Rescue on Instagram or Facebook to inquire about adopting Bridger. Or, send them an email at oceanrayrescue@gmail.com. To read more of his story, visit https://www.petfinder.com/dog/bridger-34d13047-975d-4949-853f-6cb96d5a413e/ca/bakersfield/ocean-ray-rescue-ca3115/details/

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

02/18/2026

Mostly Cloudy

54° / 41°

3%

Thursday

02/19/2026

Rain

52° / 36°

76%

Friday

02/20/2026

Cloudy

54° / 34°

7%

Saturday

02/21/2026

Mostly Sunny

66° / 41°

3%

Sunday

02/22/2026

Mostly Sunny

69° / 45°

3%

Monday

02/23/2026

Mostly Cloudy

71° / 52°

3%

Tuesday

02/24/2026

Cloudy

72° / 53°

15%

Wednesday

02/25/2026

Showers

65° / 52°

41%