Wag Wednesday: Meet Bristol from Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Bristol. You can adopt her today through Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue!

Kelly Gould, director of Lucky's Crew, joined me on Wag Wednesday. She says Bristol has been at their rescue for over four years waiting for a forever home. Bristol first came to them when she was almost a year old, and once she was in the care of the rescue, they quickly learned she was pregnant. Bristol had a litter of nine puppies. All of her babies were adopted, but she is still waiting for her forever.

She is a great girl. She is energetic, super friendly, and knows basic commands. Kelly says Bristol would do well in an active home with older children, and she does well with other playful dogs.

Learn more about the adoption process here.

If you want to meet her and other dogs from Lucky's Crew, you can attend a big event this weekend! Lucky's Crew, Children First, Earth Day 661, and Frosty Fun Wagon will be at David Nelson Pocket Park this Saturday, Aug 8, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. There, you can do an interactive story walk, learn about bicycle safety, get a frozen treat, and, of course, meet some dogs!

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