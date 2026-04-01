Wag Wednesday: Meet Buster from Kern County Animal Services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Buster. He is approximately four-years-old, weighs around 60 pounds, and he is adoptable through Kern County Animal Services. His animal ID is A1173688, and you can click here to view his shelter profile.

Nick Cullen, director of Kern County Animal Services, says Buster has been in and out of the shelter since he was a puppy. When he was young, Buster had an injury that required one of his back legs to be amputated, so he is a tripod. That doesn't slow him down, though! Nick says since the amputation happened when he was a puppy, Buster adjusted and walks and runs like normal.

Buster is a very sweet dog. Nick says Buster is like the "big brother" in the shelter playgroups—being a role model for good behavior and matching the energy of the other dogs. Buster would do well in a multi-dog home, or with someone who has an active lifestyle.

If you would like to adopt Buster, you can visit Kern County Animal Services in person at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield, or call them at (661) 868-7100.

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