Wag Wednesday: Meet Caleb from Kern County Animal Services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Caleb, an approximately two-year-old dog available for adoption at Kern County Animal Services. His animal ID is A1238484.

Shelter staff say Caleb was brought into the shelter as a stray in mid-December, so he's been in their care for well over a month. Caleb is young, but he's a calm dog. He's anxious when meeting new people, but once he warms up to you, he's affectionate and loves head scratches.

Shelter staff say Caleb's been part of many playgroups with other dogs, and he's done well. They say he's dog-friendly, especially with dogs at a similar temperament level.

If you'd like to adopt Caleb, the fee is waived since he's been at the shelter longer than 30 days. You can learn more on the shelter website here.

While sitting down with shelter director Nick Cullen, we learned more about the upcoming World Spay Day event, happening on Feb. 24. Registration opens Feb. 5 at 8:00 a.m. To view their social media post about the event, click here. To learn more about the shelter's low-cost spay and neuter options, visit https://www.kerncountyanimalservices.org/pet-resources/low-cost-spay-neuter/

