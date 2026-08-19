Wag Wednesday: Meet Camille from Bakersfield Animal Care Center!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Camille! She is available for adoption from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center on S. Mt Vernon Ave in Bakersfield.

Tara Nelson joined us on Wag Wednesday this week. She says Camille is approximately two-years-old, and she was recently spayed after having a litter of puppies.

Camille is a shy girl, but she is very sweet. Nelson says she did well in the car, walks well on the leash, and she passed all of her shelter assessments. Camille would make a great companion for anyone who is ready to adopt.

While at the 23ABC studios, she enjoyed getting some love from the staff, and she even had a quick nap in the studio!

View Camille's kennel card here. The shelter is located at 201 S. Mt Vernon Ave in Bakersfield, and they are offering $0 adoption fees all month long in August!

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