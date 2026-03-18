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Wag Wednesday: Meet Cookie from Bakersfield Animal Care Center

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Wag Wednesday: Meet Cookie from Bakersfield Animal Care Center
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Cookie, a 5-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Cookie was brought into the shelter with 2 of her siblings in February. She is a sweet girl who is looking for her forever home!

The shelter staff estimates she is five-months-old, and they say she is a Queensland Heeler mix. She has the cutest speckled paws that look like Oreo cookie colors.

She is dog friendly, affectionate, and sweet. Matthew Buck, director of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, says she is already microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and she is fixed. Essentially, he says she could be adopted same-day because she is ready to go!

To inquire about adoption, visit the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 201 S Mt Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield, or call them (661) 832-7387. To view a full list of adoptable shelter dogs, visit https://www.bakersfieldcity.us/168/Adopt-A-Dog.

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