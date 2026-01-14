Wag Wednesday: Meet Cranberry!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In this week's Wag Wednesday, we meet sweet Cranberry! She is available for adoption at Bakersfield Animal Care Center, ID number A164161.

Cranberry was brought to the shelter after her previous owner was hospitalized. Shelter staff say she's been in their care since October, patiently waiting to find her forever home. She is a shelter staff favorite!

Staff estimate Cranberry is just over one-year old. She's on the smaller side, weighing approximately 25-30 pounds. She'd make a great lap dog! She is affectionate and friendly to both humans and dogs, though she does still have some puppy energy.

If you are interested in adopting Cranberry, visit the shelter at 201 S. Mt Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield, or call (661) 832-7387. You can also visit the shelter's website for more information.

