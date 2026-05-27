Wag Wednesday: Meet Elsa from OceanRay Rescue!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Elsa, available for adoption from OceanRay Rescue!

Elsa is a Chihuahua, and she is approximately 8 years old. She is dog-friendly, people-friendly, and she did well on the car ride to the studio!

Tara Nelson, founder of OceanRay Rescue, says Elsa can be a bit of an escape artist, meaning she is an indoor dog who needs supervision when outside.

If you would like to adopt Elsa, you can contact OceanRay Rescue on Instagram or Facebook. Or, send them an email at oceanrayrescue@gmail.com.

If you'd like to meet Elsa in person, OceanRay Rescue will be at an adoption event this weekend! This Sunday, May 31, visit the Tractor Supply store on Calloway Drive in Bakersfield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet Elsa and other adoptable dogs!

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