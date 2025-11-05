Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wag Wednesday: Meet Jake from Kern County Animal Services

*Not Jake from State Farm!
Wag Wednesday: Meet Jake!
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week, Wag Wednesday took a field trip out of the studio to the Park at Riverwalk in Southwest Bakersfield. Jake, our featured pet of the week, is one of hundreds of dogs who will be available to adopt at the 7th annual Mega Pet Adoption event this Saturday, Nov 8!

Jake is a medium sized dog, very calm, dog friendly, and available for adoption now at Kern County Animal Services! Visit his page here.

Kern County Animal Services director Nick Cullen says the Mega Pet Adoption event will have adoptable animals from 15 partner organizations across the central valley. Plus, if you already have a pet, there will be a pet resource fair at the Park at Riverwalk, too, featuring spay and neuter, vaccines, and other resources for current or prospective pet owners.

The event is Saturday, Nov 8 from 11 am to 4 pm at the Park at Riverwalk in Southwest Bakersfield.

