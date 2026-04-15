Wag Wednesday: Meet Koda from OceanRay Rescue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week is Koda from OceanRay Rescue! He is approximately 5-years-old, and he is an Australian Kelpie.

Koda has been in and out of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center several times, and Tara Nelson, founder of OceanRay Animal Rescue, recently saved him. Nelson says Koda is very adaptable, meaning he'll match your energy and can become comfortable in different environments.

Koda is gentle while taking treats, loves receiving pets, does well in the car, and he knows basic commands. Nelson says he learns very quickly, and in the short time she's had him in her care, she's seen him learn to walk on the leash.

Overall, he is a calm and friendly dog who is looking for a forever home!

Plus, you can meet Koda and others at a special event this Saturday, April 18! Nelson says she will be bringing several adoptable dogs to the Kern County Power Sports motorcycle demo event from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 3917 Buck Owens Blvd in Bakersfield.

If you would like to adopt Koda, you can contact OceanRay Rescue on Instagram or Facebook. Or, send them an email at oceanrayrescue@gmail.com.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

