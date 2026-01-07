Wag Wednesday: Meet Meadow!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Meet Meadow, an energetic, loving pup who is looking for her forever home. She is available for adoption from Kern County Animal Services, located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. You can find her full bio on the shelter website here.

Her story is one of resilience. The staff at the shelter say this is the second time she's been at the shelter. They say she was originally adopted several months ago, but then was found in Mojave after her owners could no longer care for her.

Now, she's been back at the shelter for around a month. She's listed as a "Staff favorite" on the shelter website, and based on her visit to the 23ABC studio, it's clear why. She's a very loving and happy dog. She knows "sit," is dog-friendly and is very energetic. The shelter staff say she needs someone who can give her space to run or take her on walks.

If you'd like to meet Meadow, you can visit the shelter and request to see her. We at 23ABC hope Meadow can find her forever home!

