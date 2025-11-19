Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wag Wednesday: Meet Mila

She's an almost two-year-old German Shepherd available for adoption at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week is Mila, a nearly two-year-old German Shepherd available for adoption at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. She is dog friendly, gentle, and mellow.

Matthew Buck, Director of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, says Mila is the calmest German Shepherd he's seen at the shelter. He said she'd be a great dog for a family, and he encourages you to meet her at the shelter, located at 201 S Mt Vernon Ave in Bakersfield.

According to shelter staff, Mila was found tied to a fence in downtown Bakersfield in early November, and she's been at the shelter ever since. She is ready for her forever home.

