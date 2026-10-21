Wag Wednesday: Meet Mishka, a Sweet and Playful Pup Looking for a Home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week’s Wag Wednesday features Mishka, a sweet, shy-at-first pup with a playful personality who’s ready to find a forever home.

Kelly Gould with Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue brought Mishka to Studio B to introduce viewers to the 1-year-old husky and cattle dog mix. Mishka is one of seven dogs from the same litter who have been with the rescue since they were just over two months old.

Gould says the dogs are friendly, energetic and love toys and playing with one another. Mishka, in particular, is a sweetheart who wants to be everyone’s friend. At her age, she’s still very trainable and can adjust to life with a new family.

Lucky’s Crew is also hosting a Mahjong Night fundraiser Monday, October 26, at Hoagie’s. Proceeds will go toward the rescue’s dog food fund. Gould says the organization spends close to $2,000 a month feeding its dogs, making community support especially important.

Anyone interested in adopting Mishka or learning more about Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue can reach out to the organization for additional information.

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