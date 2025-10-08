Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wag Wednesday: Meet Nimbus, available for adoption at Bakersfield Animal Care Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In this week's Wag Wednesday, we welcome Bakersfield Animal Care Center Director Matthew Buck back in-studio. This week, he brought a three-year-old Jack Russell Terrier and Chihuahua mix named Nimbus!

Nimbus is a shy but sweet dog who is looking for his forever home. He was picked up by animal control officers near South High School in September. If you would like to inquire about adopting Nimbus, you can visit the shelter in person Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or give them a call at (661) 832-PETS (7387).

Buck says the Bakersfield City Shelter is consistently over-capacity, and transport partnerships help move dogs out of the shelter environment. On Oct. 3, Buck says 37 dogs were transported to Canada to be received by a shelter partner.

Coming up at the end of the month, Buck says the shelter is hosting a "Trunk or Treat" event on Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the shelter, 201 S. Mt Vernon Ave. All adoption fees are waived, and the event is free to attend. Buck says they are looking for more volunteers to be part of the "Trunk" portion of Trunk or Treat, and he asks anyone who is interested to call the shelter at (661) 832-7387.

