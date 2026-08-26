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Wag Wednesday: Meet Oasis from Kern County Animal Services!

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Wag Wednesday: Meet Oasis from Kern County Animal Services!
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Oasis! She is available for adoption from Kern County Animal Services. View her shelter card here.

We took Wag Wednesday on the road this week and met Oasis during a play group in the shelter's backyard. Celestial Carrizales, a member of the shelter's behavior team, sat down with us to share some details about adoptable Oasis.

She is an approximately 10-month-old grey Pitbull, and shelter staff say they recently discovered she is what they call a "helper dog" in the yard. That means Oasis is gentle and playful with other dogs and encourages shy dogs to play with others in the yard.

Celestial says Oasis would do well with a family or person with an active lifestyle. The shelter cannot test with cats, but Oasis is very friendly with dogs. She's a sweetheart!

While we were at the shelter, we walked through the kennels to see some other animals. Melissa Wells, Deputy Director of Kern County Animal Services, says the shelter is well over capacity, and they are looking for volunteers or foster families to help the shelter animals.

If you are interested in volunteering, fostering, or adopting, you can find information on the shelter's website. The link to the foster application is here. To view adoptable animals, click here.

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