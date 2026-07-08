Wag Wednesday: Meet Peanut from Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Peanut! He is approximately six months old, and he is available for adoption through Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue.

Peanut originally came into the Kern County animal shelter as a stray, and there, they discovered he had a broken leg. The shelter posted Peanut on social media, and Lucky's Crew stepped in to save him!

Now, Peanut is officially healed from his leg surgery. He has a metal plate and some hardware in his leg, but the surgeons were able to save it. He is expected to make a full recovery, though the one possible side effect is that he does have a higher risk for arthritis as he ages.

When you meet Peanut, you wouldn't know that he's anything but a sweetheart! He is a great dog!

Kelly Gould with Lucky's Crew brought Peanut into the 23ABC studios, and she says Peanut stayed with her family during his recovery. He got along well with her dogs, and she said he "tolerated" the cats.

Despite Peanut's unfortunate circumstances at such a young age, things are looking up! He was cleared by the surgeon to resume normal activity, and following his neuter appointment next week, Gould says he will be officially adoptable by the end of July!

If you would like to adopt sweet Peanut, visit Lucky's Crew's website, or click here.

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