Wag Wednesday: Meet Rhoads from Kern County Animal Services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Rhoads, an approximately 4-year-old dog looking for his forever home!

Rhoads has been in the county shelter system for two years, though he has been in a foster home for a lot of that time. Nick Cullen, director of Kern County Animal Services, says not only is Rhoads a gentle giant, but he also saved another dog's life!

Around a year and a half ago, Cullen says Rhoads provided a blood transfusion for another dog at the shelter, and that donation saved the dog's life. Of course, Rhoads doesn't realize he's a hero, but it's a unique situation that is worth highlighting!

Rhoads is around 100 pounds, but he is a gentle giant. He knows basic commands, is friendly with other dogs and kids, takes treats well, and he recently completed a program with Cesar Milan that helped human dog trainers work humanely with animals. By proxy, he learned some skills, too!

Visit https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/KERN/A1228328 to learn more about Rhoads.

If you'd like to help save an animal's life, you can participate in the shelter's upcoming "Just One Dog" day this Saturday, May 9. All adoption fees are waived at the shelter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield.

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