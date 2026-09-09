Wag Wednesday: Meet Roo, a sweet German Shepherd mix looking for her forever home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Roo is a 7-month-old German Shepherd mix available for adoption at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Tara Nelson, foster coordinator with the center, said Roo was previously adopted but later came in as a stray — and her original owners never came to claim her.

"She had a sister named Kanga," Nelson said. "And she did get adopted and then recently she came in as a stray, which is kind of weird, like so she wasn't returned but she was found as a stray. And the owners have not come to claim her."

Nelson described Roo as gentle and easygoing, with no signs of aggression.

"Her temperament is still very soft. She's a very soft temperament, and she's quiet," Nelson said. "She has a kennel mate that they put her with at the shelter, so she's doing well with her kennel mate."

That compatibility with other dogs is a good sign for families who already have pets. Nelson said prospective adopters are welcome to bring their own dog to the shelter to see if the two are a good fit, though Roo's behavior suggests it may not be necessary.

Nelson said Roo is definitely a German Shepherd, though she may be mixed with another breed. Despite being only 7 months old, she is on the petite side.

The current adoption fee is $25, plus a $15 licensing fee for city of Bakersfield residents. Dogs that have been in the shelter for more than 30 days have their adoption fee waived.

Nelson also encouraged new pet owners to register their dog's microchip as soon as they bring them home.

"You wanna make sure that you're registering the microchip as soon as you get your dog home," Nelson said. "That helps."

Roo is available now at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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