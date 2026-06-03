Wag Wednesday: Meet Scooby Doo from Kern County Animal Services!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Scooby Doo! He is an incredibly friendly dog who is looking for his forever home. Adopt him today from Kern County Animal Services!

He may not be part of the famous team in the Mystery Machine, but this real-life Scooby Doo is pretty spectacular. He's been at the shelter since mid-May, and the staff says he has been a stand out for good behavior.

Celestial Carrizales, a staff member on the shelter's behavior team, says Scooby Doo is used as a "helper dog," meaning staff chooses him to help other dogs come out of their shells in the play yard. He is the type of dog who loves affection, treats, playing, and getting all the love.

He knows basic commands, is dog-friendly, and would do well in an active household. The shelter says they cannot test to see how he does with children, but they assume based on his demeanor that he would do well in a home with kids.

This Saturday, June 6, all adoptions for any animal from Kern County Animal Services are FREE, including Scooby Doo! Learn more about Scooby Doo here. His shelter ID number is A1248861. Visit the shelter's website to view all adoptable animals.

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