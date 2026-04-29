Wag Wednesday: Meet Scooby from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Scooby! He is available for adoption from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Scooby was found as a stray in early April, and he's been at the shelter ever since. He is approximately 1 year and 8 months old, and the shelter thinks he is a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix.

The first thing to know about Scooby is that he has lots of energy! He is still a young dog, and he has so much love to give. Tara Nelson, a staff member at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, says Scooby does very well on car rides, takes treats gently, and is dog friendly.

The ideal adopter for Scooby is someone patient who can help him learn basic training skills, like "sit," "down," and work with him on his leash-walking skills.

Scooby and other adoptable dogs will also be out on the town this Saturday, May 2, for the shelter's second annual car show! The flyer is attached to this story in the carousel above.

Scooby's animal ID is A162857, and you can view his shelter profile here.

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