Wag Wednesday: Meet Shirley from Kern County Animal Services!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our adoptable pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Shirley! She is an approximately five-year-old Chihuahua looking for her forever family. She is available for adoption from Kern County Animal Services, and her shelter ID is A1252000.

Melissa Wells, the deputy director of Kern County Animal Services, joined us on Wag Wednesday this week. She said Shirley was found abandoned with another dog outside a home in Arvin.

Despite the circumstances that landed Shirley in the shelter, she is an incredibly sweet dog. While at the 23ABC studios, she explored fearlessly, gently sniffing cameras and happily accepting treats.

Shirley is dog-friendly, cat-friendly, does well with kids, and is the perfect lap dog! If you would like to adopt her, visit Kern County Animal Services at 3951 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308, or call (661) 868-7100.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

