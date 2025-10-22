Wag Wednesday: Meet Turtwig from Kern County Animal Services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In this week's Wag Wednesday, we welcome Turtwig from Kern County Animal Services. He is a medium-sized mixed-breed dog, and he has a unique appearance: two different-colored eyes!

Those eyes tell a story, though. KCAS Director Nick Cullen says Turtwig has been at the shelter for about one month, and he is a high risk dog due to what Cullen says is crisis-level capacity at the shelter.

Turtwig is ready for adoption, and you can find more about the adoption process on the Kern County Animal Services website.

