Wag Wednesday: Meet Valkyrie from Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Valkyrie, a mixed-breed dog available for adoption from Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue.

Kelly Gould, director of Lucky's Crew, said Valkyrie and the rest of her litter were found abandoned as puppies, and nearly two years later, only one has been adopted. Their exact breed is unknown, but they are estimated to be Doberman mixes.

Valkyrie is a sweet girl who loves people. The rescue says they haven't tested her with young children, but she's done well with older kids. She's still young, so keeping her active is key. If you would like to adopt Valkyrie, visit this link.

Lucky's Crew is also hosting the inaugural "Paws and Prosecco" event: a designer handbag bingo fundraiser this Saturday, March 7. For ticket information, visit https://luckysanimalrescue.ejoinme.org/PawsProsecco To learn more about Lucky's Crew, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

