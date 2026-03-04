Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Wag Wednesday: Meet Valkyrie from Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Wag Wednesda: Meet Valkyrie from Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Valkyrie, a mixed-breed dog available for adoption from Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue.

Kelly Gould, director of Lucky's Crew, said Valkyrie and the rest of her litter were found abandoned as puppies, and nearly two years later, only one has been adopted. Their exact breed is unknown, but they are estimated to be Doberman mixes.

Valkyrie is a sweet girl who loves people. The rescue says they haven't tested her with young children, but she's done well with older kids. She's still young, so keeping her active is key. If you would like to adopt Valkyrie, visit this link.

Lucky's Crew is also hosting the inaugural "Paws and Prosecco" event: a designer handbag bingo fundraiser this Saturday, March 7. For ticket information, visit https://luckysanimalrescue.ejoinme.org/PawsProsecco To learn more about Lucky's Crew, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

03/04/2026

Mostly Sunny

68° / 45°

1%

Thursday

03/05/2026

Sunny

65° / 42°

6%

Friday

03/06/2026

Sunny

69° / 43°

2%

Saturday

03/07/2026

Sunny

74° / 47°

2%

Sunday

03/08/2026

Sunny

78° / 51°

0%

Monday

03/09/2026

Sunny

81° / 52°

1%

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Mostly Sunny

76° / 49°

3%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Sunny

75° / 49°

3%