Want to raise some money? It's time to 'scream' while you run!

The inaugural Screamer Run is scheduled at dusk on the CSUB campus, Saturday, October 4th. Watch out for some creepy characters!
Tim Terrio, President of Terrio Physical Therapy-Fitness, plans to open AdaptiSport by January 2026 to serve adults with physical disabilities. Part of the fundraising includes a 'Screamer Run' at CSUB on Saturday, October 4th!! Running a 5k or 10k at night, dodging some scary obstacles!
Inaugural 'Screamer Run' raises money for new Adapti Sport
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tim Terrio, President of Terrio Physical Therapy-Fitness, is expanding again, this time opening Bakersfield's first fully accessible wellness center for adults with disabilities later this year or early 2026. AdaptiSport is taking over the old Red Door building at 24th Street and Chester Ave. He joined Mike Hart on 23ABC News Tuesday morning to talk about the inaugural 'Screamer Run' that will help raise money to open the facility. It's a 5K/10K/Fun Run around CSUB on the night of Saturday, October 4th, with creepy characters and zombies to greet participants along the trail. Get ready to RUN FOR YOUR LIFE!! Go to runsignup.com for more information!

