Wanted: Students for the Dual-Language Immersion Program

Mountain View TK-8 school in the PBVUSD will offer a dual-language immersion program for students to learn core subjects in English and Spanish

It's the 26th school in the district and the second that will be TK-8

Community meetings on the dual language program will be held at Berkshire Elementary on March 12th from 5-6 pm

Miller Elementary MPR on March 14th from 830-930 am

Williams Elementary MPR on March 17th from 5-6 pm

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Panama Buena Vista Union School District is scheduled to open the 26th school this fall, and just the second designed for TK through the 8th grade. And the new campus comes with a new program that's the first of its kind for students.

Construction continues on the newest school in the PBVUSD with Mountain View TK-8 projected to open this fall for TK through 5th-grade students.

"It's looking great, as we finish up the core buildings for TK-5," said Chantel Stansberry, the director of communication for the district, "as students come in for the new academic year, construction will continue on the upper-grade classrooms as we add the junior campus."

There will be up to 800 students at the start, with the 5th graders being the first graduating class in four years. When it's complete, the school will have a capacity of 1,200 students. One of the larger schools in the district will also have a dual-language immersion program, teaching students who enroll not only a 2nd language but core subjects in English and Spanish to foster a greater understanding of the material.

"We're working with families to explain the process. It's not the entire school going dual, there will be a program that parents apply for, " said Stansberry. "The DLIP is committed to students and parents and the payoff in the long run."

And being a campus where students remain for their entire elementary school career will help to foster that growth.

"It opens up a lot of opportunities," said Stansberry.

There are three more chances for parents and students to learn more about the program in the next few days. The district is also celebrating its 150th anniversary just a stone's throw from the first school in the district. Panama School is just across Taft Highway from the Mountain View campus.

