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Water emergency at Hart Park prompts large emergency response

Witnesses say several people floating on inner tubes encountered trouble in the Kern River current before emergency crews arrived.
Emergency crews respond to Hart Park water emergency
23ABC
Emergency crews respond to Hart Park water emergency
Emergency crews respond to Hart Park water emergency
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Fire Department Search and Rescue teams and Sheriff's Office personnel responded to the area of River Road and Elk Road.

Witnesses told 23ABC they saw a group of people floating down the river on inner tubes when several of them encountered trouble in the current.

"I'm still thinking about it too as well, like just happening right in front of us and us not knowing he was actually drowning until it got serious. It just sucks that we couldn't do enough to help because, you know, if you were to risk yourself to go in there, you know, you might end up the same way, you know," said Alan Castillo.

A helicopter arrived within minutes as first responders began searching the area, witnesses said.

Authorities have not released any details about the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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