Water emergency at Hart Park prompts large emergency response

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Fire Department Search and Rescue teams and Sheriff's Office personnel responded to the area of River Road and Elk Road.

Witnesses told 23ABC they saw a group of people floating down the river on inner tubes when several of them encountered trouble in the current.

"I'm still thinking about it too as well, like just happening right in front of us and us not knowing he was actually drowning until it got serious. It just sucks that we couldn't do enough to help because, you know, if you were to risk yourself to go in there, you know, you might end up the same way, you know," said Alan Castillo.

A helicopter arrived within minutes as first responders began searching the area, witnesses said.

Authorities have not released any details about the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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