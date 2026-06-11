Water outage causes Kern County Public Health to close

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health Building in East Bakersfield is closed for the remainder of Thursday due to a water outage impacting the area, according to Kern County Public Health.

The building is located at 1800 Mt. Vernon Avenue and the water outage is affecting the surrounding area, according to the department.

Cal Water is working to resolve the issue.

The department expects the building to open for normal business hours on Friday.

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