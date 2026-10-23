‘We drive to save lives.’ Local volunteer group saves 31 dogs from euthanasia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 31 dogs were rescued from euthanasia lists on Thursday morning. The all-volunteer group Good Dog Ranch boarded the canines onto a yellow bus that made its way to Colorado Thursday night.

The rescue was especially significant because most of the dogs were medium or large breeds, which volunteers said are some of the hardest to place.

“The're euthanized at a rate of about 30-40%,” volunteer Bernadette Ferguson told 23ABC.

Good Dog Ranch approaches rescue differently by collaborating with shelters and other rescue organizations. They are sending the 31 dogs to two foster-based rescues in Colorado: German Shepherd Rescue of Colorado and El Paso Canine Rescue.

Good Dog Ranch is solely a volunteer effort. From the handlers to the drivers, everyone at Good Dog Ranch is saving dogs on their own time.

Connor Long, another volunteer, said “I volunteer because here in Kern County, there's so many animals that just need a second chance. I worked at the shelter for a long time, and unfortunately I was part of the team that had to euthanize dogs for space. So I saw all these happy, healthy, social dogs that were losing their life simply because they didn't have time. When all these dogs needed a little bit of time, we stepped up to make it happen."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

