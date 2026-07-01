Westchester's 4th of July parade canceled over permit costs; celebration moves to Jastro Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Residents in Westchester have gathered along 20th Street downtown for decades for a patriotic neighborhood parade complete with vintage cars, a band, kids on bikes, and more. Families lined the parade route in the street for a short, patriotic salute to the nation's birthday.

But the event grew too big. This year, city officials required organizers to apply for a special event permit to host it.

The permit costs $100. However, once a third-party vendor is hired to supply security, road barricades, portable toilets, and similar necessities, the chairperson said the total cost would reach around $5,000.

The parade was canceled and replaced with a celebration at Jastro Park nearby. Organizers are hoping neighbors will join them for a picnic-style salute this year.

Richard Casagrande, a Westchester resident and owner of a 1936 Diamond T motorcar that he drove in every parade, said he will support the new event and even drive his vintage vehicle around the park. But he said he will miss the tradition and what the parade meant to the neighborhood.

"And every time I drove that truck by, some by a group of people with the blaring of 'It's a Grand Old Flag.' It was always the grandmothers or the aunts who knew the song. 'It's a grand,' and then they'd grab a child or a grandchild, and you know, bounce them up," Casagrande said.

He noted his vehicle has a connection beyond the neighborhood parade.

"You'll see that same Diamond T at Disneyland. They have a 1915 Diamond T. It has the same, uh, sign on it," Casagrande said.

Despite the change, Casagrande said he sees potential in the new format.

"It's going to be more enjoyable. People can sit down, and I think it's a great idea. It's just not the parade, but they'll parade around and do it the same. So maybe it morphs into something a little safer," Casagrande said.

City officials told 23ABC that they worked with the parade committee for about a year to try to find a solution that would be safe and work for them, including alternate routes, but it didn't happen.

Casagrande is hoping his neighbors will head to the park to hopefully start a new tradition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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