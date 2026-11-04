What happens to your vote after its cast?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In recent years, there has been an increase in suspicion and skepticism about election integrity.

So 23ABC spoke to Laura Cantu, the assistant registrar of voters, to understand how every vote is counted.

Casting your ballot is just the first step in a long and tedious process of tabulating votes. High-speed scanners are programmed to read, report, and write out voting results. One percent of the vote is double checked by an election worker to ensure the machine is recording the results accurately.

In-person ballots are automatically counted by the scanner, but most voters vote by mail or submit take-home ballots, which all require a signature that needs to be verified by an election worker.

Once the polls close, the ballots from the 90 other polling locations and the ballots from the drop-off sites across the county are collected and brought to the Kern County Elections Office, where election officials work through the night verifying signatures, checking ballots, and running ballots through scanners.

There are livestreams on kernvotes.com where you can watch them work!

You can expect updates from the election office every two hours after the polls close tonight and throughout the morning. After a late night, Cantu said they provide updates every Tuesday and Thursday until every vote is counted and the results are verified.

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