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Wible Road closing overnight between Brundage Lane and Belle Terrace

Wible Road will be closed in both directions between Brundage Lane and Belle Terrace from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday during concrete deck work.
Wible Road temporary closure between Brundage Lane and Belle Terrace
23 ABC
Wible Road temporary closure between Brundage Lane and Belle Terrace
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wible Road will be closed in both directions between Brundage Lane and Belle Terrace from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday as crews pour a concrete deck as part of construction work in the area.

Drivers will be detoured to Real Road or H Street during the closure. Flaggers will help control access for homes and businesses north of Belle Terrace.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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