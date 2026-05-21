Wible Road closing overnight between Brundage Lane and Belle Terrace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wible Road will be closed in both directions between Brundage Lane and Belle Terrace from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday as crews pour a concrete deck as part of construction work in the area.

Drivers will be detoured to Real Road or H Street during the closure. Flaggers will help control access for homes and businesses north of Belle Terrace.

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