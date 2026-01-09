Wingstop Charities awards grants to local nonprofits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield business owner is giving back to the community by awarding grants to several local nonprofit organizations through a partnership with Wingstop Charities.

Deanna Lewis, who owns all six Wingstop locations in Bakersfield, announced that five local nonprofits will receive funding through the company’s charitable arm. The recipients include Upside Productions, C.H.A.N.G.E.S., Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Harvest of Hope Educational Services.

Lewis said her commitment to community service was inspired by her late mother, who was a longtime community activist. She has been giving back to Kern County since opening her first Wingstop location about 20 years ago.

“Bakersfield has always supported me by buying wings. It’s a craving — they support us,” Lewis said. “So this is my way of saying thank you. Keep doing what you’re doing. I’ve partnered with organizations that I know are making an impact here in Bakersfield, in Kern County.”

Lewis said the grants are meant to recognize and celebrate the work local organizations are doing in the community.

Lewis currently operates six Wingstop locations in Bakersfield and plans to open two more in 2026. Three of her existing restaurants rank in the top 10% of the Wingstop brand nationwide, which includes about 2,800 locations.

Wingstop Charities awards grants twice a year. The next application period is scheduled to open in February.

