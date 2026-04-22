Woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in South Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department reported the incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Feliz Drive, just east of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. For unknown reasons, the woman was already lying in the roadway when the vehicle hit her.

The vehicle initially fled the scene. When officers arrived, the woman was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Police said the driver eventually returned to the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Investigators said neither speed nor intoxication appear to have been factors in the crash.

If you have any information, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

