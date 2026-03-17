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Woman killed by minivan while riding scooter in Bakersfield

A woman died early Tuesday after a minivan struck her while she rode an electric scooter through a crosswalk at 4th and P streets in central Bakersfield.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Woman killed by minivan while riding electric scooter in Bakersfield
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman is dead after being struck by a minivan while riding an electric scooter in central Bakersfield just after midnight Tuesday.

Bakersfield Police Department officers were called to the intersection of 4th and P streets, where they found the woman with major injuries north of the intersection.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was heading west in the north crosswalk of 4th Street when she was struck.

BPD said the driver of the minivan remained at the scene. Driver impairment was not considered a factor in the crash.

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