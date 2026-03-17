Woman killed by minivan while riding scooter in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman is dead after being struck by a minivan while riding an electric scooter in central Bakersfield just after midnight Tuesday.

Bakersfield Police Department officers were called to the intersection of 4th and P streets, where they found the woman with major injuries north of the intersection.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was heading west in the north crosswalk of 4th Street when she was struck.

BPD said the driver of the minivan remained at the scene. Driver impairment was not considered a factor in the crash.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

