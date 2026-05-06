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Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Bakersfield

A woman died Tuesday after the vehicle she was riding in left the road and hit a tree near South H Street and Wilson Road. The driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Woman dies in Bakersfield single-vehicle crash on South H Street
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman died Tuesday after the car she was riding in went off the road and struck a tree in a center median near South H Street and Wilson Road.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said driver impairment remains under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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