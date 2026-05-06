Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman died Tuesday after the car she was riding in went off the road and struck a tree in a center median near South H Street and Wilson Road.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said driver impairment remains under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

