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Woman shot by Bakersfield police reconsidered for mental health diversion

Deashanay Holmes faces six charges after police say she charged at officers with a knife outside a Walmart on Gosford Road last July.
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Woman shot by Bakersfield police reconsidered for mental health diversion
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Deashanay Holmes, a 26-year-old woman shot by Bakersfield police in southwest Bakersfield last year, appeared in court on Wednesday and is being reconsidered for mental health diversion.

Police say Holmes pulled a knife and charged at officers outside of the Walmart on Gosford Road last July.

Holmes faces six charges, including assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and other related charges.

She is due back in court on April 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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