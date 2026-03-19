Woman shot by Bakersfield police reconsidered for mental health diversion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Deashanay Holmes, a 26-year-old woman shot by Bakersfield police in southwest Bakersfield last year, appeared in court on Wednesday and is being reconsidered for mental health diversion.

Police say Holmes pulled a knife and charged at officers outside of the Walmart on Gosford Road last July.

Holmes faces six charges, including assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and other related charges.

She is due back in court on April 15.

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