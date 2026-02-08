Woman stabbed after bar argument in downtown Bakersfield, suspect arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was stabbed early Friday morning in Bakersfield following an argument that began inside a nearby bar and spilled onto the street, according to Bakersfield police.

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 1:32 a.m. regarding a stabbing in the 1500 block of 19th Street. When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the roadway surrounded by a large, hostile crowd of more than 100 people.

Special Enforcement Unit officers and additional patrol units quickly responded to help disperse the crowd and secure the crime scene. Private security directed officers to the suspect, who was fleeing eastbound on foot while still armed with a knife.

The suspect, identified as Gjadah Renay, was taken into custody and the knife was recovered.

Police conducted a canvass for video evidence and additional witnesses. The investigation revealed the incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and suspect inside a nearby bar that escalated once they were on the street.

The victim suffered minor to moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Renay was also medically cleared at a local hospital before being booked into Lerdo Jail on appropriate charges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

