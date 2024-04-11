Woman threatens Bakersfield City Council members by saying "We'll murder you."

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was removed from a Bakersfield City Council meeting after threatening members by saying, "We'll murder you."

The threat was made in the Wednesday night meeting. During public comment, the woman said she felt she and others were being targeted with things like metal detectors, which were recently added as part of new security measures.

She went on to voice frustration over some of the council members, then said, "We'll see you at your house, we'll murder you," before walking away from the podium.

As she headed back toward the seating area, Mayor Karen Goh responded, "Miss Patel, that was a threat, what you said at the end. So the officers are going to escort you out and take care of that."

That woman was then removed from the meeting by the Bakersfield Police Department.

This is just just the latest incident were demonstrators have been urging officials to pass a resolution for a cease fire in Gaza.

It is unknown if the woman was arrested or is facing any charges.

This is a developing story.

To watch the full clip of the meeting, click here.

