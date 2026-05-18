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Wood Fire burns north of HWY 58, no traffic impacts at this time

WOOD FIRE
Alert California/UC San Diego
WOOD FIRE
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A second fire burns north of Highway 58 near the Bena Landfill on Monday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

County fire says the Wood Fire has burned approximately 40 as of 9:30 a.m.

Currently 40 KCFD firefighters are battling the Wood Fire, according to KCFD.

There is smoke in the area, but traffic has not been impacted at this time.

According to KCFD there has been a 75% increase in vegetation fires compared to this time last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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