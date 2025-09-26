Woolworth's announces grand opening of Bakersfield building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After years of being closed due to renovations, the Woolworth's building is set to open.

Per a post on their IG page, they say the opening will take place on October 25th, and there will be a block party from 3pm to 7pm to celebrate.

The renovation on the Downtown Bakersfield building located on 19th and K Streets, started in 2022.

The IG post goes on to say "This event is free and open to all. Join us on 19th Street and help us write the next chapter for a Bakersfield landmark reborn."

