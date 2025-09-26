Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Woolworth's announces grand opening of Bakersfield building

Woolworth's Building
23ABC
Woolworth's Building
Woolworth's Building
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After years of being closed due to renovations, the Woolworth's building is set to open.

Per a post on their IG page, they say the opening will take place on October 25th, and there will be a block party from 3pm to 7pm to celebrate.

The renovation on the Downtown Bakersfield building located on 19th and K Streets, started in 2022.

The IG post goes on to say "This event is free and open to all. Join us on 19th Street and help us write the next chapter for a Bakersfield landmark reborn."

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS STORY ON THE WORK IN PROGRESS ON THE BUILDING:

Reviving history: Woolworth’s building prepares to reopen this Summer

CHECK OUT IG POST FROM WOOLWORTH'S:

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

09/26/2025

Clear

-° / 70°

1%

Saturday

09/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

91° / 68°

4%

Sunday

09/28/2025

Partly Cloudy

86° / 66°

5%

Monday

09/29/2025

Mostly Cloudy

83° / 65°

11%

Tuesday

09/30/2025

Clear

82° / 61°

4%

Wednesday

10/01/2025

Clear

82° / 62°

3%

Thursday

10/02/2025

Mostly Clear

83° / 62°

3%

Friday

10/03/2025

Clear

80° / 62°

1%