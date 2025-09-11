Young Republicans offer insight on the loss of conservative Charlie Kirk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Matthew Martin, Chairman of the Kern County Young Republicans, and Madeline Abernathy, the Central Valley director for the CA Young Republicans, joined Mike Hart on 23ABC News during the 6 am hour on Thursday, to reflect on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, talking about meeting him, the moment they heard of the shooting, his message and where the party goes from here.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW WITH THE CA YOUNG REPUBLICANS ON THE DEATH OF CHARLIE KIRK BELOW:

Charlie Kirk reaction: CA Young Republicans

WATCH THE INTERVIEW WITH THE KC YOUNG REPUBLICANS ON THE DEATH OF CHARLIE KIRK BELOW:

Charlie Kirk reaction: KC Young Republicans

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

