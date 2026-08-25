Youngblood announces plans to step down as Kern County Sheriff

BAKERSFIELD — Donny Youngblood, the longtime sheriff of Kern County, announced his retirement during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

The sheriff's election is held every four years, and Youngblood said he will retire when his term expires in January.

"This will allow this board to appoint a new sheriff in January," Youngblood said.

A lifelong Kern County resident, Youngblood served 30 years with the Kern County Sheriff's Office before returning to serve 20 years as sheriff.

"What an honor it has been to get to know you through your service and leadership. You have been an outstanding leader for this community," said Phillip Peters, Kern County's 1st District supervisor.