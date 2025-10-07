Zack Scrivner could avoid jail through mental health diversion program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A motion seeking mental health diversion has been filed in the case against former county supervisor Zack Scrivner, potentially allowing him to avoid jail time entirely if granted.

The 51-year-old faces multiple felony charges, including three counts of child cruelty and two counts of illegally possessing an assault rifle. A court hearing scheduled for Oct. 16 will determine whether the mental health diversion motion is approved.

The specifics of the motion remain under seal and have not been publicly revealed.

Mental health diversion allows defendants to undergo court-ordered treatment instead of serving jail time. If participants fulfill all requirements and avoid further legal trouble, their cases can be dismissed entirely.

Scrivner previously served as a county supervisor before facing the current criminal charges.

