Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Zack Scrivner could avoid jail through mental health diversion program

Court hearing will decide if former county supervisor can enter treatment program instead of facing jail time on child cruelty, weapons charges
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Motion filed for former supervisor Zack Scrivner
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A motion seeking mental health diversion has been filed in the case against former county supervisor Zack Scrivner, potentially allowing him to avoid jail time entirely if granted.

The 51-year-old faces multiple felony charges, including three counts of child cruelty and two counts of illegally possessing an assault rifle. A court hearing scheduled for Oct. 16 will determine whether the mental health diversion motion is approved.

The specifics of the motion remain under seal and have not been publicly revealed.

Mental health diversion allows defendants to undergo court-ordered treatment instead of serving jail time. If participants fulfill all requirements and avoid further legal trouble, their cases can be dismissed entirely.

Scrivner previously served as a county supervisor before facing the current criminal charges.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

10/07/2025

Sunny

92° / 63°

0%

Wednesday

10/08/2025

Sunny

88° / 57°

0%

Thursday

10/09/2025

Sunny

82° / 56°

4%

Friday

10/10/2025

Sunny

81° / 56°

3%

Saturday

10/11/2025

Mostly Sunny

75° / 54°

8%

Sunday

10/12/2025

Sunny

74° / 54°

2%

Monday

10/13/2025

Sunny

77° / 55°

2%

Tuesday

10/14/2025

Mostly Sunny

71° / 54°

19%