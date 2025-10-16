Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Zack Scrivner hearing postponed to December amid mental health diversion request

Former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner faces five felony charges including child cruelty and assault weapons violations
Former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner
Kern County
Former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner
Former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A hearing for former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner was delayed and is now scheduled for mid-December.

The hearing, now set for December 15, comes after a motion for mental health diversion was recently filed for Scrivner, as reported earlier this month.

Scrivner is facing five felony accusations, including three for child cruelty and two assault weapons charges.

If the motion is granted, Scrivner may not serve any jail time and instead receive mental health treatment.

The motion put forth by Scrivner's attorney H.A. Sala is sealed, meaning no information will be provided before the scheduled hearing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

10/16/2025

Sunny

69° / 51°

1%

Friday

10/17/2025

Sunny

76° / 55°

5%

Saturday

10/18/2025

Sunny

81° / 56°

1%

Sunday

10/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

81° / 56°

0%

Monday

10/20/2025

Sunny

79° / 56°

1%

Tuesday

10/21/2025

Sunny

79° / 56°

1%

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Mostly Sunny

75° / 56°

1%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Mostly Sunny

77° / 57°

1%