Zack Scrivner hearing postponed to December amid mental health diversion request

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A hearing for former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner was delayed and is now scheduled for mid-December.

The hearing, now set for December 15, comes after a motion for mental health diversion was recently filed for Scrivner, as reported earlier this month.

Scrivner is facing five felony accusations, including three for child cruelty and two assault weapons charges.

If the motion is granted, Scrivner may not serve any jail time and instead receive mental health treatment.

The motion put forth by Scrivner's attorney H.A. Sala is sealed, meaning no information will be provided before the scheduled hearing.

