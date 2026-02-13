Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bishop to hold Mass with detained immigrants at California City ICE facility

Diocese says visit serves as pastoral witness to human dignity as immigration remains major national issue
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Bishop Joseph Brennan from the Diocese of Fresno will visit the California City ICE Processing Center on Monday to celebrate Mass with people currently in detention.

The diocese says the visit is meant to serve as a pastoral witness to human dignity as immigration remains a major national conversation.

The Mass inside the facility is scheduled for 9 a.m. and is for clergy only.

A press conference is expected to follow at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish in California City.

