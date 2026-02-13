Bishop to hold Mass with detained immigrants at California City ICE facility

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Bishop Joseph Brennan from the Diocese of Fresno will visit the California City ICE Processing Center on Monday to celebrate Mass with people currently in detention.

The diocese says the visit is meant to serve as a pastoral witness to human dignity as immigration remains a major national conversation.

The Mass inside the facility is scheduled for 9 a.m. and is for clergy only.

A press conference is expected to follow at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish in California City.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

